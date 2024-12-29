Volkswagen's new sporty hatchback coming soon to India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen is all set to launch a new car in India. The upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI will arrive in India next year by August 2025. The Golf GTI will be imported to India under the government’s homologation-free import route, which permits up to 2,500 units annually. This model is intended to serve as an aspirational halo model for Volkswagen India. This marks the first introduction of the Golf GTI in the Indian market, following the introduction of the Polo GTI in limited numbers in 2016.

Volkswagen Golf GTI engine

The latest update for the Golf GTI was revealed in April this year, featuring minor cosmetic changes, updated infotainment software, and an increase in power. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine now produces 265hp, an increase from the previous 245hp, while the torque remains at 370Nm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that directs power to the front wheels only.

Volkswagen reports a 0-100kph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds for the updated Golf GTI, which is 0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor, and it has an electronically limited top speed of 250kph. Additional mechanical features include progressive steering with variable steering rack and pinion gearing, an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, and optional adaptive suspension.

Volkswagen Golf GTI features

The latest Volkswagen Golf GTI is a hatchback that features characteristic sporty design elements. It comes equipped with 18-inch ‘Richmond’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, with the option of 19-inch wheels available. The exterior includes GTI badges and distinctive red accents, such as a strip on the bonnet above the illuminated VW logo and red brake calipers. The vehicle is designed with aggressive front and rear bumpers, featuring large air intakes with a black finish in the front and the trademark twin tailpipes and a diffuser in the rear. It also includes a dual-tone roof spoiler.

The Golf GTI is equipped with Matrix LED headlights and 3D LED tail-lights, which can be customised for welcome and goodbye signatures through the infotainment system. The 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen has been updated with improved graphics and streamlined menus, now featuring a voice assistant with Chat GPT integration. In addition to the traditional tartan seat upholstery and GTI steering wheel, the digital instrument cluster includes GTI-specific graphics, and the push-to-start button illuminates red before the engine starts.

