Heatwave alert in north India, Rajasthan sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius | Check state-wise forecast Rajasthan is experiencing an intense heatwave, with Barmer and Jaisalmer emerging as the hottest regions. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, a severe heat spell has begun and is likely to continue for the next two to three days, with no immediate relief in sight.

North Indian states are staring at scorching days ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issuing a yellow alert for Delhi while predicting a rise in temperatures in the region over the next 3-4 days. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 40-42 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C and is 4.5°C or more above the normal temperature. Alternatively, a heatwave is also declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan sizzles, Barmer records 45 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan is experiencing an intense heatwave, with Barmer and Jaisalmer emerging as the hottest regions. According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, a severe heat spell has begun and is likely to continue for the next two to three days, with no immediate relief in sight.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Sunday at 45.6 degrees Celsius, which is 6.8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the first week of April in Barmer since 1998, when the mercury had touched 45.2 degrees Celsius on April 3.

North India heatwave prediction

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said a red alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for west Rajasthan for the next two days while similar conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region in the next 3-4 days.



"Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas... Temperatures in the Himalayas will start to fall after tomorrow night and after three days in Punjab and Haryana," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a forecast for the arrival of a new Western Disturbance, expected to begin affecting the Western Himalayan region from April 8.

As for Delhi and the NCR, the weather has remained relatively unchanged over the past 24 hours, with no significant variation in minimum temperatures and a slight increase in maximum temperatures. Most areas in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 38°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature ranged from 19°C to 23°C.

Although minimum temperatures are close to normal, maximum temperatures have been 2-4°C above average in several parts of the region. The sky remained mostly clear throughout the day, with west-northwesterly winds blowing at speeds up to 18 km/h. These weather conditions have contributed to the ongoing heatwave, continuing to affect residents of the city.