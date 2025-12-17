BJP slams Congress over National Herald case, calls Gandhi family 'most corrupt in politics' War of words escalates as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeks PM and Home Minister's resignation, BJP in response rejects claims of political vendetta and calls Gandhi family “corrupt.”

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership over the National Herald case, with party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accusing the Gandhi family of being “the most corrupt family in politics.” He alleged that properties worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore were misappropriated and dismissed Congress claims of political vendetta. The BJP’s response came a day after a Delhi court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s prosecution complaint in the case.

Gaurav Bhatia questions Congress narrative

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was misleading the public by portraying the court’s decision as a clean chit. He argued that the order was based on legal and technical grounds, not on the merits of the allegations.

“If there is anyone in politics who is most corrupt, it is the Gandhi family,” Bhatia said, adding that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra continue to remain out on bail in what he termed a cheating case.

Bhatia claimed that despite approaching courts multiple times, the Gandhis had not received any legal relief. He rejected allegations of political malice, saying the case was rooted in law and not driven by the BJP.

Explaining the legal position, Bhatia said the court clarified that proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could not continue without a registered FIR for the scheduled offence. However, he added that this did not stop other agencies from continuing their probe.

Kharge demands resignation of PM and Home Minister

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had claimed the court order exposed the government’s misuse of investigative agencies. He demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of harassing the Gandhi family through political revenge.

“This case was filed purely out of political vendetta. There is no FIR and no substance in the allegations,” Kharge said, calling the court order a “slap” on the ruling leadership.

Kharge asserted that the National Herald case was aimed solely at troubling the Gandhi family. He welcomed the court’s decision and said it reaffirmed the Congress party’s belief in the principle of ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

What did the court say?

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint in the National Herald case, stating that PMLA proceedings are not maintainable without an FIR for the predicate offence. The court noted that the ED’s case was based on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and a summoning order from 2014, not on a formal FIR.