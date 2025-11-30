Fresh FIR filed in National Herald Case, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi charged with criminal conspiracy The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has filed a new FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. This FIR names them along with six other individuals and three companies as accused.

New Delhi:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered a fresh FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. According to the complaint, a criminal conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated to fraudulently acquire Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a company linked to the Congress party.

The FIR, based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 3, also names six other individuals and three companies as accused. The ED had shared its investigation findings with the Delhi Police, and under Section 66(2) of the PMLA, it can direct another agency to register a scheduled offence.

Accused listed in FIR

The FIR also names Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda and three other individuals, along with three companies - Associated Journals Limited (AJL), Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

Dotex, a Kolkata-based shell company, allegedly provided Rs 1 crore used in forming Young Indian, a not-for-profit company in which the two Congress leaders held 76 per cent shareholding. It is alleged that through this transaction, Young Indian took control of AJL—which held assets worth around Rs 2,000 crore—by paying just Rs 50 lakh to the Congress.

The FIR surfaced a day after the Delhi court deferred the pronouncement of its decision in the National Herald case to December 16.

What is the National Herald case?

The National Herald was a newspaper launched by Jawaharlal Nehru and fellow freedom fighters in 1938. It was founded with an aim to represent the views of the liberal faction within the Indian National Congress. Published by Associated Journals Limited, the newspaper evolved into a key mouthpiece for the Congress party post-Independence. In addition to the English daily, AJL also brought out Hindi and Urdu publications. However, by 2008, the National Herald ceased operations after being burdened with debts exceeding Rs 90 crore.

The controversy surrounding its assets gained momentum in 2012 when BJP leader and lawyer Subramanian Swamy lodged a complaint in a trial court. He alleged that certain Congress leaders had committed cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL. According to Swamy, the firm Young Indian Ltd had acquired control over the National Herald's assets through what he termed a "malicious" takeover.

Also Read: National Herald Case hearing adjourned: Delhi court defers ED chargesheet cognisance to December 16

Also Read: National Herald case: ED flags 'fake money transfers' to firm linked to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi