National Herald Case hearing adjourned: Delhi court defers ED chargesheet cognisance to December 16 National Herald money laundering case: The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Limited.

New Delhi:

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi deferred its decision on taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, scheduling the verdict for December 16 after Saturday's (November 29) hearing involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others.​

Case background and ED's core allegations

Originating from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's 2012 complaint, the probe targets alleged misuse of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) assets, publisher of the defunct National Herald. ED claims Congress leaders conspired via Young Indian Pvt Limited- where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hold 38 per cent shares each- to acquire over Rs 2,000 crore in properties for Rs 50 lakh using party loans, involving fake rent receipts and sham transactions.​

Key accused and star-studded legal teams

Named in the PMLA Sections 44 and 45 chargesheet are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, linked to predicate IPC offences like cheating (420) and breach of trust (406). Representation features Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Sonia), RS Cheema (Rahul), Pramod Dubey (Dotex), and ASG SV Raju for ED.​

Recent proceedings and BNSS 'Right to Hearing'

Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved orders on November 7 post-ED clarifications on fund flows, upholding accused's pre-cognisance hearing right under BNSS Section 223 for fairness, rejecting ED's early reply push. Today's adjournment follows arguments balancing PMLA with procedural safeguards in this ongoing trial alongside the predicate case.​

Defence response and implications of adjournment

Congress leaders dismiss charges as "strange" and "unprecedented," citing prior Income Tax clearances on no fund flow. The deferral to December 16 prolongs uncertainty in this decade-old saga, with ED alleging personal gains of Rs 142 crore for the Gandhis via the "puppet" Young Indian entity.​