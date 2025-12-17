Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria murder: Accused Harpinder alias Middu killed in encounter Punjab Police said in a major breakthrough, police apprehended Harpinder, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, in connection with the recent murder of Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team.

Mohali:

Harpinder alia Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan and the main accused in the murder of kabaddi player Rana Balachauria, was on Wednesday killed in encounter with police in Punjab’s Mohali. Police said the accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team and during the operation, he had sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. In the encounter, two police personnel were also injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Punjab Police on encounter with accused

“In a major breakthrough, police apprehended Harpinder, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, in connection with the recent murder of Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with the police team. During the operation, the accused sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital. Two police personnel were also injured during the chase and are receiving medical treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused was involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal background. Further investigation is underway,” Punjab Police said.

Balachauria was shot dead by unidentified miscreants

Well-known kabaddi player and one of the organisers of the tournament Rana Balachauria was shot dead by unidentified miscreants while the event was underway on Monday. The incident was reported in front of a packed crowd, triggering panic among people.

The kabaddi player died after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him after he arrived with his team to take part in a tournament in Mohali, police said. Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali where he was declared dead, police said.

Incident took place during kabaddi tournament

The incident took place at Sohana in Mohali where a private kabaddi tournament had been going on for the past few days, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said.



A statement issued by the hospital said, “Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was brought to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, at 6:05 pm with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead.”

The SSP told reporters that the assailants were 2-3 in number, who reportedly fled on a motorcycle after the incident. Asked if there was any enmity angle or gang rivalry behind the killing, the SSP said, “The matter is under investigation.”

Also Read:

Kabaddi player shot dead in Mohali as unidentified assailants open fire