Kabaddi player shot dead in Mohali as unidentified assailants open fire A Kabaddi player was shot dead during a Kabaddi match in Mohali as unidentified assailants opened fire. The player was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

New Delhi:

A Kabaddi player was shot dead in Mohali during a Kabaddi match in Sohana on Monday, December 15. Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire as Rana Balachauria, a Kabaddi player, was shot dead in the tournament in Sector 79.

"A Kabaddi match was taking place in Sohana. 2 or 3 people opened fire there, and the victim, Rana Balachauria, a kabaddi player, was injured in the shooting... His condition is currently critical," SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans told the media.

He was rushed to the nearby Fortis Hospital, which confirmed that he was brought dead. "We are deeply saddened to confirm that Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old Kabaddi player, was brought to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 PM on 15th December 2025 with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the Fortis Hospital in Mohali said.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker directly targeted Rana Balachouria and fired bullets at him. After committing the act, the suspect fled the scene while also firing shots in the air, causing chaos at the ground. As soon as the police were informed, DSP Har Singh Ball reached the spot and personally rushed the injured Balachouria to the hospital. However, he was declared dead upon arrival to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation, conducting raids at multiple locations to find the accused.

Meanwhile, the Bambiha gang's Ghanashampuria and his associates connected with the gang have taken responsibility for the murder.