Delhi's new liquor mobile app: Pre-book brands, check stocks in real-time under revamped excise policy.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to revolutionise how residents access liquor, introducing a user-friendly mobile app for real-time stock checks and pre-booking of favourite brands. This initiative forms a cornerstone of the draft new excise policy, aimed at boosting transparency, consumer convenience, and revenue while curbing issues like outlet clustering.

Draft policy in final stages, public feedback expected by January

A high-level committee, chaired by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, is finalising the draft of Delhi's new excise policy. Sources indicate the document will soon enter the public domain for stakeholder feedback, likely by January. Once refined, it requires approval from the Cabinet and Lieutenant Governor before official notification.

This policy emerges amid ongoing extensions of the "old excise policy," operational since September 2022. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 2021-22 reformative policy faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities, leading to repeated short-term renewals- most recently for three months earlier this year.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasised creating a "foolproof and transparent" framework, drawing best practices from other states to maximise revenue generation

Innovative mobile app to track stock and enable pre-booking

At the heart of the policy lies a dedicated mobile application designed to empower consumers.

Key features include-

Real-time availability checks: Users can scan nearby stores to see exact stock of preferred brands. Pre-booking option: Reserve specific bottles for pickup, streamlining the shopping process. One-hour pickup window: Stores hold pre-booked orders for 60 minutes; unclaimed items return to general sale. Stock mapping and updates: All outlets must log inventory digitally, helping authorities identify popular brands and address shortages.

Whether pre-booking incurs a fee remains under discussion. The app will also analyse search trends- for example, high demand for unavailable brands could prompt their introduction at government stores.

Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma’s committee has held multiple stakeholder meetings, incorporating input from manufacturers and retailers on aspects like excise revenue, retail margins, ease of business, legal drinking age, and private sector roles.

Tackling outlet clustering and promoting responsible placement

To minimise public nuisance, the policy proposes rationalising liquor vends, particularly in sensitive areas.

Highlights include-

No expansion of the current 700+ outlets operated by four government corporations: DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS.

Relocation from residential zones and schools.

Mandatory 350-meter minimum distance between vends to prevent clusters.

This addresses long-standing complaints about over-concentration in neighbourhoods.

Built-in grievance redressal and anti-pushing measures

Consumer protection takes center stage with a dedicated app section for lodging complaints. The policy explicitly discourages "brand pushing" by vendors, ensuring fair access without aggressive sales tactics. By integrating technology with strict regulations, Delhi aims to modernise its liquor ecosystem- enhancing user experience, data-driven decisions, and regulatory oversight.