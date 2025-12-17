Suryakumar Yadav on verge of being knocked out of top 10 for first time in 4 years in latest ICC T20I rankings Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling immensely for his form over the last few months and that has constantly reflected in his rankings. In the latest update, India's T20I captain is on the verge of being knocked out of top 10 rankings for the first time in four years.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling for form over the last few months. It has clearly reflected in the decline in his ICC T20I rankings as well, and is now on the verge of losing his spot in the top 10 for the first time in four years. In the latest update, Surya has slipped to 10th place with 669 rating points after his recent failures in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

Surya's form had peaked in 2023 when he attained his career-best ratings of 912, but has not been able to touch those highs over the last year or so. However, when it comes to 2025, his batting numbers have gone down drastically, having mustered only 213 runs in 18 innings at a mediocre average of 14.2 at a strike rate of 125.29.

This is the same Suryakumar Yadav who notched up 25 or more runs in IPL 2025 for 16 consecutive innings, which is a world record in all T20 cricket. But when it comes to T20Is, his numbers have gone considerably down, especially this year. Moreover, his overall record as India's T20I captain is decent, having amassed 743 runs in 34 innings at a strike rate of 152.25 with a century and four fifties to his credit. But 300 of those runs had come in just seven matches in 2023 when he smashed a century and two half-centuries.

With the T20 World Cup less than two months away, India will be hoping for Surya to return to form as soon as possible.

Abhishek Sharma retains his top spot

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma continues to retain his top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings with 909 rating points while another in-form batter Tilak Varma has jumped two spots to fourth following his good show in the previous two T20Is against South Africa. Tilak is now in fourth place with 774 rating points and only five points behind the third placed Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka.

