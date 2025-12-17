Hours after becoming most expensive overseas player in IPL history, Cameron Green bags a duck in Ashes Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history as KKR splurged Rs 25.2 crore in IPL 2026 auction on Wednesday. However, a few hours later, he bagged a two-ball duck in the Ashes, getting out to Jofra Archer.

Adelaide:

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green enjoyed the biggest payday at the IPL auction 2026 on Wednesday as he was not only the most expensive player of the event, but he also became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the cash-rich league, surpassing his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc. However, a few hours later, reality struck him hard, albeit in a different format, as he bagged a two-ball duck in the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurged a massive amount of Rs 25.2 crore to secure Green as they won the bidding war against the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. But the highs of the IPL auction didn't translate into performance for Green in the third Test against England as he was dismissed for a duck by Jofra Archer.

It was a good length delivery from Archer and Green got forward to flick, but didn't care to keep it down. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse at mid-wicket dived superbly to take a screamer as Australia lost two wickets in three balls after lunch.

Green reacts after becoming the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history

Cameron Green was extremely delighted after picked by KKR for the next edition of the IPL and is looking forward to turning up at the Eden Gardens in 2026. He also hoped that the team has a great season in IPL 2026. "Hey, KKR fans. It's Cameron Green here. I'm so excited to be a part of Kolkata for this year's IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens, to get used to that atmosphere. I hope it's a great year for us. So, see you soon. Ami KKR," Green said in a video.

KKR full squad for IPL 2026

Retentions: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Auction Buys

Batters: Rahul Tripathi (INR 75 lakh)

Wicketkeepers: Finn Allen (INR 2 Cr), Tejasvi Singh (INR 3 Cr), Tim Seifert (INR 1.50 Cr)

Allrounders: Cameron Green (INR 25.20 Cr), Sarthak Ranjan (INR 30 lakh), Daksh Kamra (INR 30 lakh), Rachin Ravindra (INR 2 Cr)

Spinners: Prashant Solanki (INR 30 lakh)

Pacers: Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (INR 30 lakh), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.20 Cr), Akash Deep (INR 1 Cr)

