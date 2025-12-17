Prashant Veer, CSK's Rs 14.2 crore pick, wanted to quit cricket in 2020, reveals his childhood coach Prashant Veer created history in the IPL auction 2026, becoming the joint-most expensive uncapped player in history as CSK picked him for Rs 14.2 crore. However, Veer's childhood coach Rajiv Goel has revealed that the cricketer wanted to quit cricket in 2020.

New Delhi:

Not many knew much about Prashant Veer before he went under the hammer on Wednesday (December 16) at the IPL auction 2026. However, as bids started, as many as five teams were interested in securing his services for IPL 2026. Eventually, it was the Chennai Super Kings who won the fierce bidding war, splurging a massive Rs 14.2 crore for Veer, who also became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL. But like a plethora of cricketers in India, things didn't come easily for Prashant in his career.

His childhood coach, Rajiv Goel, even revealed that the 20-year-old wanted to quit cricket in 2020. His grandfather had passed away that year and with it, Prashant's family had also lost the only source of income. His grandfather's pension from Life Corporation of India had sustained the youngster's cricketing ambitions, even as his father's salary as a Shiksha Mitra (para-teachers/sub-teachers in Uttar Pradesh's government-run primary schools) was insufficient to cover the expenses of five family members in Amethi.

"In 2020, Prashant wanted to quit cricket," Goel said while speaking to Cricbuzz. However, it was Goel who looked after Prashant's local expenses and also trained him to become the cricketer he is today.

Prashant Veer reveals Rajiv Goel helped him financially and mentally

Prashant Veer, in an interview to India Today, revealed that it was Rajiv Goel who helped him financially as well as mentally when his grandfather passed away five years ago. "There were challenges, but my family always prioritised my cricket and dreams. They never let me feel incapable. Even after my grandfather passed away, people like Rajeev Goyal sir supported me both financially and mentally. I feel very fortunate to have met such good people along the way," he said.

As far as his batting is concerned, it was Prashant Veer's performance in the UP T20 League earlier this year that caught the eye of the franchises. He smashed 320 runs at a strike rate of 155.34 and also picked eight wickets in 10 matches while leading Noida Kings in the tournament. He continued that form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 169.69 and also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.76.

