CSK full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Prashant, Kartik top picks, who is Ravindra Jadeja's replacement? CSK full squad for IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings spent a massive amount of Rs 14.2 crore each on Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma while they also went behind quite a few uncapped players. Akeal Hosein was also one player CSK went for and got him for Rs 2 crore. Here's their final squad:

Abu Dhabi:

The Chennai Super Kings were extremely clear about the players they wanted at the auction today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. They focused mainly on the uncapped players and splurged massive amounts on them. They went all out for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), shelling out Rs 14.2 crore each for them.

Among their other signings were the West Indies all-rounder, Akeal Hosein, for Rs 2 crore, Australia all-rounder Matt Short for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore and Aman Khan for Rs 40 lakh. In the accelerated round, CSK also managed to pick Sarfaraz Khan, who is making headlines in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai.

How does CSK's final squad looks for IPL 2026?

As far as CSK's final squad for IPL 2026 is concerned, it looks very much settled now with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Sanju Samson expected to be the top three, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube are their middle-order picks. Their expensive uncapped selections - Prashant and Kartik - will also play a role in their playing XI, while their bowling attack also looks decent for now with Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj already being retained.

Chennai Super Kings - Final Squad for IPL 2026

Retentions: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (traded), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel

Auction Picks: Kartik Sharma (INR 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (INR 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (INR 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (INR 40 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 2 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 lakh)