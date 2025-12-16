Who is Prashant Veer, most expensive uncapped player in IPL history as CSK buy him for Rs 14.20 crore? Prashant Veer broke the headlines as he became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Veer was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore.

New Delhi:

Prashant Veer created history as the Chennai Super Kings bought him for Rs 14.20 crore. Veer has now become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL, breaking the previous record of Avesh Khan, who was sold for Rs 10 crore during IPL 2022 mega auction.

Several teams showed interest in the all-rounder. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians raised the paddle for the Veer, who came in at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. MI dropped out quickly as the Chennai Super Kings joined the battle. Rajasthan Royals also showed interest in Veer. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in as they battled it out with CSK for the all-rounder. The bid crossed the Rs 10 crore mark, breaking Avesh's record, and the teams kept bidding for him.

The bid reached 14 crore as CSK raised the battle for Rs 14.20 crore, and that is where the Sunrisers thought that they had had enough, as they pulled out. The Super Kings eventually won the bid at Rs 14.2 crore.

Who is Prashant Veer?

Meanwhile, Prashant Veer is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder who can be a long-term replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded out by CSK along with Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals for Sanju Samson. Prashant is a 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh who has impressed many during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He has picked up nine wickets in seven innings in the domestic T20 tournament. He has also scored crucial runs with the bat, including an unbeaten 40 from 26 balls against Bihar and a 10-ball unbeaten 37 against J&K in the first match of the opener.

Veer first hogged the limelight during the UP T20 League, while playing for Noida Super Kings. He then impressed the scouts during the SMAT. Veer was called for trials by CSK as the five-time champions took a closer look at him and decided that they had seen enough in him.

Talking about the purse of all teams coming into the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders had the biggest purse in the auction list with Rs. 64.30 crore in their bag. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (43.40 cr), Sunrisers Hyderabad (25.50 cr), Lucknow Super Giants (22.95 cr), Delhi Capitals (21.80 cr), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16.40 cr), Rajasthan Royals (16.05 cr), Gujarat Titans (12.90 cr), Punjab Kings (11.50 cr) and Mumbai Indians (2.750 cr).