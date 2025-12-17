India, Ethiopia elevate ties to strategic partnership as PM Modi holds talks with counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali agreed to elevate India Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined 3 key areas to strengthen bilateral ties with Ethiopia, food and health security, capacity building, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). His discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali paved the way for elevating India Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership.

The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming, and agri tech to enhance Ethiopia’s food security. Capacity building initiatives will include the introduction of new programmes in artificial intelligence and the doubling of student scholarships, allowing more Ethiopian students to pursue education in India.

Collaboration on Digital Public Infrastructure aims to support innovation and economic growth. Together, these steps reflect the expanding partnership between India and Ethiopia, focused on shared growth and development.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Held extensive discussions with PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. We have decided to elevate the India-Ethiopia ties to a Strategic Partnership. Gave three key suggestions to enhance bilateral ties: Deepen relations in food security and health security. This includes cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming and agri-tech. Boost capacity building. Today, we have decided to introduce new programmes in artificial intelligence and to double student scholarships. This will enable many more Ethiopian students to access higher education opportunities in India and strengthen youth-to-youth engagement. Work extensively on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)."

He added, "Other aspects that featured in our talks include enhancing collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, medical tourism and more. Sectors such as energy and critical minerals also offer many opportunities."

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali took PM Modi to the National Palace Museum. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for showing me glimpses of Ethiopian history and culture at the National Palace Museum in Addis Ababa. It was a powerful reminder of Ethiopia's rich traditions."

PM Modi also received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. In another post on X, he said, "Received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. This visit marks another step forward in strengthening the enduring partnership between India and Ethiopia."

The visit resulted in several key outcomes, including agreements on customised cooperation, the establishment of a data centre, and training related to UN peacekeeping. India and Ethiopia also signed a memorandum of understanding on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, highlighting cooperation on economic matters. Educational exchanges were further strengthened with the doubling of ICCR scholarships for Ethiopian students and the introduction of specialised artificial intelligence courses under ITEC.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a 2 day visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.