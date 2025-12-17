Why is Steve Smith not playing for Australia vs England in 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide? The third Ashes Test between Australia and England got underway today at the Adelaide Oval. Both teams had announced their playing XIs well before the match but the hosts suffered a blow as their premier batter Steve Smith missed out on the morning of the Test. Here's why he is not playing:

Adelaide:

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England got underway today at the Adelaide Oval as the hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Pat Cummins returned to lead Australia in this game, but Steve Smith, who was the stand-in captain in the first two matches, missed out despite being named in the playing XI on the eve of the Test match.

Steve Smith was ruled out of the Test on the morning of the match after experiencing vertigo-like symptoms, even as Cricket Australia confirmed the development before the start of play. "Over the past few days he has been feeling unwell, with symptoms including nausea and dizziness. He was assessed and monitored closely and was close to being available to play. However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

However, Smith is expected to be available for the iconic Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. "He is being treated for a potential vestibular issue. This is something Steve has experienced intermittently in the past and is being managed accordingly. He is expected to be available for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne," the spokesperson added.

Usman Khawaja replaces Steve Smith in playing XI

Usman Khawaja got a lifeline with Smith getting ruled out as he batted at four for Australia and has a good chance to revive his Test career for one final time. Cummins also stated at the toss that Smith tried enough to get fit for the Test match but headed home after not being able to recover.

"Steve's been feeling a bit unwell the last couple of days. He came and gave it a crack this morning but didn't think he was going to get up for this one. So he's headed off home. Pretty lucky we've got someone like Usman who can step right in. Usman will bat at No. 4," Cummins said at the toss.

Also Read