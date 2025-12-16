Mumbai Indians full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Have MI built a team to get back to winning ways? Mumbai Indians came at the IPL 2026 auction with little work to do as they already had their bases covered. MI made a star-studded buy in Quinton de Kock, among some back-up purchases. Here is MI's complete squad after the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians had a pretty quiet time at the IPL 2026 mini-auction as the five-time champions had almost all the bases covered heading into the bidding war. MI entered the auction with 20 players in the squad and needed a maximum of five more to complete their team, including one overseas player.

Mumbai opened their account in the auction by taking back Quinto de Kock for a base price of Rs 1 crore. De Kock was put into the auction list after a recommendation from an unspecified franchise and it seems it was MI itself.

The five-time champions made a steal as they brought back the wicketkeeping opener who was with them from IPL 2019 to 2021, before moving bases to Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI then bought another top-order batter in uncapped Indian Danish Malewar at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Malewar plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit and has scored 1151 runs in 22 innings in first-class cricket. The right-handed batter has hit three centuries, including one double hundred for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

MI then also bought Mohammad Izahr, a young pacer from Bihar, for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. They also took spin-bowling all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar for Rs 30 lakh.

Mumbai Indians' complete IPL squad:

Retained: Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (traded), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (traded), Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks

Bought at auction: Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izahr, Atharva Ankolekar