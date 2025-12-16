Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. SIR 2.0: Election Commission completes enumeration phase in 3 states, 2 UTs; publishes draft electoral rolls

SIR 2.0: Election Commission completes enumeration phase in 3 states, 2 UTs; publishes draft electoral rolls

SIR 2.0: The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls for five states and two Union Territories on its website. The states and UTs include West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (December 16) published the draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union Territories as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. The exercise covers West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district election officers (DEOs) have shared hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties, while the rolls have also been uploaded on the official websites of the CEOs and DEOs. In addition, separate lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate electors are also made available on the CEO and DEO websites to ensure transparency and facilitate verification during the revision process.

Here are the state/UTs-wise details

West Bengal

  • Existing electors: 7,66,37,529
  • Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 7,08,16,630
  • Deleted: 58,08,202
  • Deceased: 24.16
  • Shifted/Absent: 32.65 lakh
  • Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1.38 lakh

Rajasthan

  • Existing electors: 5,46,56,215
  • Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 5,04,71,396
  • Deleted: 41,84,819
  • Deceased: 8.75 lakh
  • Shifted/Absent: 29.6 lakh
  • Enrolled at Multiple Places: 3.44 lakh

Goa

  • Existing electors: 11,85,034
  • Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 10,84,992
  • Deleted: 1,00,042
  • Deceased: 25,574
  • Shifted/Absent: 72,471
  • Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1,997

Lakshadweep

  • Existing electors: 57,813
  • Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 56,384
  • Deleted: 1,429
  • Deceased: 705
  • Shifted/Absent: 252
  • Enrolled at Multiple Places: 472

Puducherry 

  • Existing electors: 10,21,578
  • Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 9,18,111
  • Deleted: 1,03,467
  • Deceased: 20,798
  • Shifted/Absent: 80,645
  • Enrolled at Multiple Places: 2,024

Draft electoral rolls of 5 states and UT on Dec 19, 23, 26 and 31

Earlier on December 11, the Election Commission of India extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

Also Read: Rajasthan SIR: Nearly 42 lakh voter names deleted in draft electoral rolls

Also Read: West Bengal SIR: Election Commission releases draft voter list, 58 lakh names deleted

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Election Commission Sir Electoral Rolls Electoral Reforms West Bengal Rajasthan Puducherry Lakshadweep Goa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\