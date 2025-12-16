SIR 2.0: Election Commission completes enumeration phase in 3 states, 2 UTs; publishes draft electoral rolls

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (December 16) published the draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union Territories as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. The exercise covers West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.
Chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district election officers (DEOs) have shared hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties, while the rolls have also been uploaded on the official websites of the CEOs and DEOs. In addition, separate lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate electors are also made available on the CEO and DEO websites to ensure transparency and facilitate verification during the revision process.
Here are the state/UTs-wise details
West Bengal
- Existing electors: 7,66,37,529
- Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 7,08,16,630
- Deleted: 58,08,202
- Deceased: 24.16
- Shifted/Absent: 32.65 lakh
- Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1.38 lakh
Rajasthan
- Existing electors: 5,46,56,215
- Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 5,04,71,396
- Deleted: 41,84,819
- Deceased: 8.75 lakh
- Shifted/Absent: 29.6 lakh
- Enrolled at Multiple Places: 3.44 lakh
Goa
- Existing electors: 11,85,034
- Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 10,84,992
- Deleted: 1,00,042
- Deceased: 25,574
- Shifted/Absent: 72,471
- Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1,997
Lakshadweep
- Existing electors: 57,813
- Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 56,384
- Deleted: 1,429
- Deceased: 705
- Shifted/Absent: 252
- Enrolled at Multiple Places: 472
Puducherry
- Existing electors: 10,21,578
- Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 9,18,111
- Deleted: 1,03,467
- Deceased: 20,798
- Shifted/Absent: 80,645
- Enrolled at Multiple Places: 2,024
Draft electoral rolls of 5 states and UT on Dec 19, 23, 26 and 31
Earlier on December 11, the Election Commission of India extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.
