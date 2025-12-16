SIR 2.0: Election Commission completes enumeration phase in 3 states, 2 UTs; publishes draft electoral rolls SIR 2.0: The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls for five states and two Union Territories on its website. The states and UTs include West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (December 16) published the draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union Territories as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. The exercise covers West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district election officers (DEOs) have shared hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties, while the rolls have also been uploaded on the official websites of the CEOs and DEOs. In addition, separate lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate electors are also made available on the CEO and DEO websites to ensure transparency and facilitate verification during the revision process.

Here are the state/UTs-wise details

West Bengal

Existing electors: 7,66,37,529

7,66,37,529 Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 7,08,16,630

7,08,16,630 Deleted: 58,08,202

58,08,202 Deceased: 24.16

24.16 Shifted/Absent: 32.65 lakh

32.65 lakh Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1.38 lakh

Rajasthan

Existing electors: 5,46,56,215

5,46,56,215 Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 5,04,71,396

5,04,71,396 Deleted: 41,84,819

41,84,819 Deceased: 8.75 lakh

8.75 lakh Shifted/Absent: 29.6 lakh

29.6 lakh Enrolled at Multiple Places: 3.44 lakh

Goa

Existing electors: 11,85,034

11,85,034 Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 10,84,992

10,84,992 Deleted: 1,00,042

1,00,042 Deceased: 25,574

25,574 Shifted/Absent: 72,471

72,471 Enrolled at Multiple Places: 1,997

Lakshadweep

Existing electors: 57,813

57,813 Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 56,384

56,384 Deleted: 1,429

1,429 Deceased: 705

705 Shifted/Absent: 252

252 Enrolled at Multiple Places: 472

Puducherry

Existing electors: 10,21,578

10,21,578 Enumeration Forms collected from electors: 9,18,111

9,18,111 Deleted: 1,03,467

1,03,467 Deceased: 20,798

20,798 Shifted/Absent: 80,645

80,645 Enrolled at Multiple Places: 2,024

Draft electoral rolls of 5 states and UT on Dec 19, 23, 26 and 31

Earlier on December 11, the Election Commission of India extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. As per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

