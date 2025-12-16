Rajasthan SIR: Nearly 42 lakh voter names deleted in draft electoral rolls The Election Commission has released the draft electoral rolls of three states, including Rajasthan, and two Union Territories on Tuesday as part of the ongoing SIR.

Nearly 42 lakh voter names have been deleted from draft electoral rolls in Rajasthan during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), State Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said on Tuesday. Mahajan said that enumeration forms of 41.79 lakh voters out of a total 5.46 crore electors could not be collected.

5,04,71,396 electors submitted enumeration forms

Among the deleted names, 8.75 lakh voters were deceased, 29.6 lakh had shifted or were found absent, while 3.44 lakh were enrolled at multiple locations. In addition, around 11 lakh voters will be issued notices seeking submission of relevant documents, he said.

"As on 16.12.2025, out of 5,46,56,215 electors, 5,04,71,396 electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR," Mahajan said.

He said that Jaipur recorded the highest number of deletions.

Booth-wise lists to be displayed on notice boards

Mahajan further said that booth-wise lists of electors whose names have not been included in the draft rolls will be displayed on notice boards at panchayat bhavans, urban local body offices, and other designated places. These lists will also mention the probable reasons for non-inclusion, allowing public access and verification.

He said that during the claims and objections period from December 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026, any elector or political party may file claims or objections for the inclusion of eligible electors or the deletion of ineligible names.

He said that the successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of district electoral officers (DEOs), 199 electoral registration officers (EROs), 850 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), and booth-level officers (BLOs) deployed at 61,136 polling booths, supported by volunteers.

He added that field representatives of all eight major political parties, including their district presidents, actively participated in the process, with 1,04,713 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.

