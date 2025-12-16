Advertisement
  Parliament Winter Session: Stormy session expected as Opposition plans to corner government on air pollution

  Live Parliament Winter Session: Stormy session expected as Opposition plans to corner government on air pollution

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The opposition is planning to corner the government over air pollution and the deteriorating AQI in Delhi-NCR, and also on its plan to introduce a bill to replace the MGNREGA.

NDA and India Bloc MPs in Lok Sabha during Parliament Winter Session.
NDA and India Bloc MPs in Lok Sabha during Parliament Winter Session. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session on Tuesday, as the opposition plans to corner the government over air pollution and the deteriorating AQI in Delhi-NCR, and also on its plan to introduce a bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). Meanwhile, the government may counter the opposition over the alleged slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were raised during Congress' 'vote chori' rally in the national capital on Sunday. 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that the opposition should apologise for the slogans, saying the incident shows the mindset of the Congress. Amid all this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to is Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the Lower House till December 19, indicating that the government may introduce key bills in the remainder of the Winter Session.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress gives Adjournment Motion notices over air pollution

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A similar Adjournment Motion notice has been given by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Insult to Mahatma Gandhi

    Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has also questioned the government over bill replacing MGNREGA and called the move an insult to Mahatma Gandhi.

    "Under the guise of using the word 'Ram', the Centre is trying to sideline Mahatma Gandhi, which is highly condemnable," he said.

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why remove Mahatma Gandhi's name? Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticised the government over its bill to replace the MGNREGA and asked why is it removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi? 

    "Why is Mahatma Gandhi's name being removed. Mahatma Gandhi is considered the tallest leader not just in the country but in the world, so removing his name, I really don't understand what is the objective? What is their intention?" she told reporters.

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all of its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House till December 19. This indicates that the government may introduce some key bills in the remaining part of the session.

     

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Government to introduce bill replacing MGNREGA

    The government is planning to introduce a bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). The proposed legislation, Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, seeks to establish a new framework aligned with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stormy session expected today

    The Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session on Tuesday, with the opposition planning to corner the government over multiple issues, including Delhi air pollution and bill to replace the MGNREGA.

     

