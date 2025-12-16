Live Parliament Winter Session: Stormy session expected as Opposition plans to corner government on air pollution Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The opposition is planning to corner the government over air pollution and the deteriorating AQI in Delhi-NCR, and also on its plan to introduce a bill to replace the MGNREGA.

New Delhi:

The Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session on Tuesday, as the opposition plans to corner the government over air pollution and the deteriorating AQI in Delhi-NCR, and also on its plan to introduce a bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). Meanwhile, the government may counter the opposition over the alleged slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were raised during Congress' 'vote chori' rally in the national capital on Sunday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that the opposition should apologise for the slogans, saying the incident shows the mindset of the Congress. Amid all this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to is Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the Lower House till December 19, indicating that the government may introduce key bills in the remainder of the Winter Session.