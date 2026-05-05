3 Indians injured in suspected Iranian strike in UAE's Fujairah; MEA calls incident 'unacceptable'

New Delhi:

India has strongly reacted to the attack in UAE’s Fujairah that left three Indian nationals injured, describing the incident as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘deeply concerning’. The Foreign Ministry has urged all parties involved to immediately halt any ongoing hostilities, particularly those that endanger civilians or damage civilian infrastructure.

"The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," MEA said in a statement.

Three Indian nationals were injured after a fire broke out at an oil storage facility in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. The incident occurred at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) and is believed to have been triggered by a drone strike.

Indian Embassy in UAE confirms incident

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed the injuries and said it is in touch with local authorities to ensure the affected individuals receive appropriate medical treatment and assistance.

“Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals,” the post read.

The UAE’s state news agency WAM reported that officials in Fujairah said the fire started following a drone attack, which is suspected to have originated from Iran. Emergency response teams from the Fujairah Civil Defence were immediately deployed to control the situation.

According to reports, including one from Khaleej Times, all three injured Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.