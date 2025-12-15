Centre to replace MGNREGA with G RAM G Bill; Congress questions 'why remove Gandhi's name' A bill to repeal the MGNREGA and bring a new law for rural employment -- Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 -- is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Setting the stage for a political showdown during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Centre is set to introduce a Bill to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). The proposed legislation, Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, seeks to establish a new framework aligned with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

A whip has been issued, directing BJP MPs to be present in Parliament to ensure the Bill's passage. According to a copy of the Bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

Guarantees 125 days of work

The MGNREGA scheme, launched by the then UPA government in 2005, guarantees 100 days of work in rural areas. The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. It seeks to simultaneously provide income security and create durable, productivity-enhancing rural assets through a nationally coordinated development strategy.

The new Act focuses on four major types of works -- water security (conservation, irrigation, rejuvenation of water bodies, afforestation, etc); core rural infrastructure (activities like construction and upgradation of rural roads, Panchayat Bhawans, Anganwadi, etc); livelihood-related infrastructure creation (creation of assets to enhance rural likelihood like training centres, rural haats, grain storage, etc); and climate adaptation (activities related to disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation).

The MGNREGS is a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme. Any expenditure incurred by a state in excess would be borne by the state government.

Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the financial liability would be shared between the Centre and the state governments. It would be 90:10 for the Northeastern states and Himalayan states and 60:40 for all other states and Union territories with legislature. For the UTs without a legislature, the whole cost would be borne by the Centre.

Why remove Mahatma Gandhi's name, asks Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government over its move to change the name of MGNREGA, questioning the intent behind removing Mahatma Gandhi's name, whom she described as the tallest leader not only in India but across the world.

Asked about the government's move, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Whenever the name of a scheme is changed, there are so many changes that have to be made in offices, stationery for which money is spent. So, what is the benefit, why it is being done?"

"Why is Mahatma Gandhi's name being removed. Mahatma Gandhi is considered the tallest leader not just in the country but in the world, so removing his name, I really don't understand what is the objective? What is their intention?" she told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Even when we are debating it is on other issues, not the real issues of the people. Time is being wasted, money is being wasted, they are disrupting themselves," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Insult to Father of the Nation: Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also criticised the NDA government over its proposed move to rename the MGNREGA, calling it an insult to the Father of the Nation and a reflection of the government's "petty mindset."

Gehlot objected to the Centre's plan to rename the scheme as the VB-GRAM G, noting that the government had earlier suggested adding the term "Pujya Bapu" and is now pushing for an entirely new name.

"Since Independence, visiting foreign dignitaries have traditionally paid homage at Rajghat. It is ironic that while the world honours Mahatma Gandhi, there is an attempt to erase him in his own country," Gehlot said.

He described the move as both emotionally and morally wrong, adding that Mahatma Gandhi was a lifelong devotee of Lord Ram and even uttered "Hey Ram" in his final moments. "Under the guise of using the word 'Ram', the Centre is trying to sideline Mahatma Gandhi, which is highly condemnable," Gehlot alleged.

