Anurag Thakur accuses TMC MPs of smoking banned e-cigarettes inside Parliament | VIDEO

New Delhi:

As the Winter Session of Parliament continues to see heated exchanges between the treasury and the opposition, the BJP on Thursday accused a Trinamool Congress MP of smoking an e-cigarette, also known as a vape, inside the Lok Sabha premises.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur raised the issue without naming the Trinamool member and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take note of the violation.

He said, “This is for the House to know that e-cigarettes are banned in the country. I want to ask the Lok Sabha Speaker whether he has permitted smoking e-cigarettes in the House. A TMC MP has been smoking e-cigarettes for days inside the Lok Sabha.”

Birla responded firmly, saying there is no rule or precedent that allows any Member of Parliament to smoke inside the House. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," Birla said.

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat a liquid to create an aerosol that users inhale. The liquid usually contains nicotine, flavouring agents and other chemicals. Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, but they still deliver nicotine, which is addictive, and expose users to harmful substances. They are often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, although health experts warn that they carry significant risks, especially for young people.

E-cigarettes, vape ban in India

In India, concerns grew over the rapid rise in the use of e-cigarettes among teenagers and young adults. Health authorities argued that these devices could create a new generation of nicotine-dependent users and undermine efforts to reduce tobacco consumption. Reports also highlighted the presence of harmful chemicals in the vapour produced by e-cigarettes and the lack of long-term research on their health effects.

In September 2019, India imposed a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act made the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertising of e-cigarettes illegal. Possession and use were also discouraged, although personal consumption was not criminalised in the same way as trade and distribution. The government said the ban was a preventive measure to protect public health.

Under the law, anyone found selling or distributing them can face fines and imprisonment. Authorities have conducted several enforcement drives to seize devices and stop online sales. Despite the ban, illegal trade continues in some parts of the country, which has prompted repeated warnings from health officials about the risks associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

