The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed a fiery debate on Wednesday as lawmakers discussed the SIR issue and the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a hard-hitting speech against the Opposition over claims of “vote chori,” while Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, fired back. After a heated exchange and opposition walkout, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have now resumed on Thursday.
