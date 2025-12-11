Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Parliament: Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Hardeep Singh Puri speaks on E10 and E20 petroleum

  Live Parliament: Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Hardeep Singh Puri speaks on E10 and E20 petroleum

The Parliament witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday over the SIR issue and the national song ‘Vande Mataram.” The Opposition walked out of the house in protest after Shah’s speech. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has now resumed.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Image Source : Sansad TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed a fiery debate on Wednesday as lawmakers discussed the SIR issue and the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a hard-hitting speech against the Opposition over claims of “vote chori,” while Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, fired back. After a heated exchange and opposition walkout, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have now resumed on Thursday. 

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session…

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:14 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Hardeep Singh Puri on E10 and E20 petroleum

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri speaking in Lok Sabha on E10 and E20 petroleum .

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Question hour begins

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Question hour is underway in Lok Sabha. Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari is speaking. 

    India Tv - India TV News

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Lok Sabha reconvenes after Wednesday's stormy session

    Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha reconvenes after Wednesday's stormy session 

    India Tv - India TV News

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slams Amit Shah's speech in Lok Sabha

    Parliament winter session LIVE: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "Instead of addressing the main issues, Amit Shah was digressing far away and talking about the Congress organisation; whatever he was mentioning had no connection to SIR at all. This shows that instead of giving precise answers, he was displaying hollowness. Yesterday, I was very disappointed with Amit Shah..."

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Uproar erupted in Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi took aim at RSS

    Parliament winter session LIVE: An uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the debate on the SIR of electoral rolls, triggering loud protests from Treasury Bench members. Gandhi's remarks led to repeated interruptions and sloganeering, forcing the Speaker to intervene multiple times in an attempt to restore order in the House. The ruling side strongly objected to the references made during the discussion, while Opposition members backed Gandhi's criticism.

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Dec 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha over Amit Shah's speech

    Parliament winter session LIVE: On Wednesday, the Opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest against Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech during the ongoing debate. The move came after Shah strongly hit out at the Congress over alleged “vote chori.” 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Parliament Parliament Winter Session Parliament Winter Session Live Winter Session PM Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\