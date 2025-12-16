Advertisement
  4. IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Auction gets underway in Abu Dhabi; Miller goes to Delhi, Shaw unsold

77 slots, 369 players and Rs 237.55 crore at the disposal - lives will be changed, an unknown name will become a person of interest out of nowhere, a player might become the most expensive ever in history - IPL 2026 auction is here and all 10 teams will assemble their squads ahead of the new season.

Written ByAnshul Gupta Koustav Sengupta  

Abu Dhabi:

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The IPL player auction day is here! 77 slots remain and even though not all of them will be filled, the buzz and anticipation is at peak, especially after an intense week of trades and retentions last month. The build-up to the 19th edition of the IPL saw some of the most high-profile trades and it will be interesting to see, how the 10 teams are able to fill the remaining slots, led by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will have 13 slots to fill, having the highest-ever purse for any team in a mini auction - INR 64.3 crore.

Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will have comparatively a bit of business to do, compared to the likes of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and the defending champions RCB, who don't need much to do. Follow all the live updates of the auction-

  • 2:53 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IT TOUCHED THE 20 CRORE MARK!

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have taken the bidding war tothe  INR 20 crore mark. They have started talking internally but no one is backing out.

  • 2:51 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Chennai Super Kings join the bidding war!

    Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders tussle over Cameron Green in the auction. The bidding war has reached INR 18 crore. Both teams are determined to have the all-rounder in the auction.

  • 2:49 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    KKR vs RR, GOD!

    KKR and RR take the bidding war to INR 13.20 crore mark. Rajasthan are thinking. They have a purse of INR 16.05 crore. KKR are smiling, while RR are tensed, as it seems.

  • 2:46 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Intense bidding war for Cameron Green

    Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are in no mood to give up on Cameron Green. The bidding war has reached 9 crore already. Chennai Super Kings are quiet so far in the auction. Will they join?

  • 2:45 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cameron Green is next!

    Cameron Green has a base price of INR 2 crore. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals start the bidding war for the Australia international. RR and KKR take the bidding war foward.

  • 2:44 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Devon Conway is next

    New Zealand international Devon Conway is up next. He has a base price of INR 2 crore. The franchise is pretty much silent so far in the IPL auction. They are taking some time and courtesy of which, Conway remains unsold.

  • 2:43 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Prithvi Shaw is up next!

    Prithvi Shaw has a base price of INR 75 lakhs and he goes unsold in the IPL 2026 auction. 

  • 2:42 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Next up - David Miller

    South Africa international David Miller is next. He has a base price of INR 2 crore and Delhi Capitals start the proceedings and they got the player. WHAT A SIGNING FOR DELHI CAPITALS!

  • 2:40 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    LET THE AUCTION BEGIN!

    The first player to go under the hammer is none other than Jake Fraser-McGurk. He has a base price of INR 2 crore and interestingly, there's no franchise in him at the moment. The player goes unsold.

  • 2:39 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rules you need to know for the auction:

    Bids up to Rs. 100 lakh – increments of Rs. 5 lakh
    Bids from Rs. 100 lakh up to Rs. 200 lakh – increments of Rs. 10 lakh
    Bids from Rs. 200 lakh up to Rs. 300 lakh – increments of Rs. 20 lakh
    Bids from Rs. 300 lakh – increments at the auctioneer’s discretion, but not less than Rs. 20 lakh

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First things first though!

    IPL chairman Arun Dhumal welcomed all the franchises in Saudi Arabia. "Where hope meets strategy," is how he described the auction, slated to begin in a few minutes. We will start with Bat set 1, where the likes of Cameron Green, Devon Conway, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will go under the hammer.

  • 2:33 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Mallika Sagar is ready, the hammer is ready! Let's go

    The celebration of the Indian cricket - the IPL - is set to get underway with the player auction for the new season and we are ready with the first set, featuring six batters. Let's go!

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which uncapped player will get the most interest?

    Auqib Nabi, Prashant Veer, Ashok Sharma or anyone else? In an auction where the drop-off between a Cameron Green or a Liam Livingstone and the rest is huge, the uncapped players will be in demand and if a few teams have an eye on the same player, it will not be a surprise if a youngster takes away a double digit amount home.

     

  • 2:28 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Timely knock from Sarfaraz Khan?

    Sarfaraz Khan already has smashed a century and a couple of fifties in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in an important game against Rajasthan on the auction day, the right-hander has slammed a 22-ball 73 for Mumbai and it will be interesting to see which team is interested in him, given he will arrive in the first set.

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The stage is all set

  • 2:19 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    What does the first set look like?

    There is no marquee set in the mini auction and hence, it starts with the batters. Cameron Green was mistakenly listed as a batter by his agent, as the all-rounder claimed, and hence, the first set itself could witness the most expensive player of the auction. Here's what the set looks like:

    Devon Conway (INR 2 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 2 crore), Cameron Green (INR 2 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 Lakh), David Miller (INR 2 crore) and Prithvi Shaw (INR 75 Lakh)

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who will get the biggest paycheque?

    Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi or Liam Livingstone - who will have the biggest payday? It will be interesting to see if Kolkata Knight Riders, who are expected to go the distance with Green, will have to fight it out with Chennai Super Kings hard enough or will they get it easily. CSK don't really need Green but can drive his price up, since they know that KKR will eventually get it.

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 auction

    All the plans, strategies, hours and days and weeks of all the hard work will come to fruition for the analysts, team managements and the owners as the IPL 2026 auction gets underway on Tuesday, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 77 slots remain to be filled, with a total sum of INR 237.55 crore at disposal. What will happen? Who will secure the biggest paycheque?

