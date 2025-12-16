Live IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Auction gets underway in Abu Dhabi; Miller goes to Delhi, Shaw unsold 77 slots, 369 players and Rs 237.55 crore at the disposal - lives will be changed, an unknown name will become a person of interest out of nowhere, a player might become the most expensive ever in history - IPL 2026 auction is here and all 10 teams will assemble their squads ahead of the new season.

Abu Dhabi:

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The IPL player auction day is here! 77 slots remain and even though not all of them will be filled, the buzz and anticipation is at peak, especially after an intense week of trades and retentions last month. The build-up to the 19th edition of the IPL saw some of the most high-profile trades and it will be interesting to see, how the 10 teams are able to fill the remaining slots, led by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will have 13 slots to fill, having the highest-ever purse for any team in a mini auction - INR 64.3 crore.

Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will have comparatively a bit of business to do, compared to the likes of Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and the defending champions RCB, who don't need much to do. Follow all the live updates of the auction-