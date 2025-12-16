Indian Army completes Apache fleet as final batch of 3 AH-64E helicopters arrive from US The Indian Army has received the final batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the US, completing its six-helicopter fleet in Jodhpur. The delivery comes after delays of nearly 15 months due to technical and supply chain issues.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army on Tuesday received the final batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the United States, completing its full fleet of six helicopters for the 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. As per the information, the official photographs will be released on Wednesday morning. The helicopters landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. The first batch of three Apache helicopters had arrived in India in July, after a delay of nearly 15 months. The remaining three helicopters were awaited since then, leaving the squadron operationally constrained despite being raised in March 2024. Earlier, reports claimed that the final batch would be assembled and inspected after reaching India before being formally inducted into service.

'Flying Tank' boosts battlefield firepower

The AH-64E Apache, often referred to as the 'Flying Tank' due to its heavy firepower and survivability, is among the most advanced multirole combat helicopters in the world. Manufactured in Mesa, Arizona, it is the backbone of the US Army's attack fleet and is operated by several allied nations, including India. The helicopter is armed with Hellfire missiles, 70 mm rockets and a 30 mm chain gun, enabling it to neutralise enemy armour, bunkers and air defence systems. Its advanced sensors, night-fighting capabilities and network-centric warfare systems make it highly effective in high-threat environments and mountainous terrain.

Missed deadlines and revised timelines

Under a USD 600 million deal signed with the US in 2020, the Army was scheduled to receive all six Apache helicopters by May or June 2024. The delivery timeline was later revised to December 2024 due to supply chain disruptions. Originally, the helicopters were to be delivered in two batches of three, with the first batch expected between May and June 2024. Defence Ministry sources had earlier attributed the delay to technical issues on the US side, leading to multiple missed deadlines.

Critical boost to Army Aviation Corps

The induction of the complete Apache fleet provides a major operational boost to the Army Aviation Corps, which had been waiting for the helicopters despite raising its first Apache squadron over a year ago. With all six helicopters now in place, the Army's attack aviation capabilities are expected to see a significant enhancement along sensitive sectors.

