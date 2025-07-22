Apache helicopters for Indian Army, to be deployed in Jodhpur, arrive at Hindon airbase from US It should be noted that the AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced attack helicopters, designed to deliver powerful strikes in hostile combat zones.

Jodhpur:

The first batch of Apache helicopters, received from the United States, finally arrived at the Hindon Airbase on Tuesday. The Indian Army said that the other procedures, such as assembling, the Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI), and induction, would be followed as per the protocol. The Indian Army added that three Apache attack helicopters were received at the airport.

Choppers will be deployed in Jodhpur

"The first batch of Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army has reached India. The choppers will be deployed in Jodhpur by the Indian Army," Indian Army officials told India TV.

Designed and manufactured by US defence giant Boeing

Designed and manufactured by US defence giant Boeing, the Apache is currently operated by the armed forces of countries like the United States, the UK, Israel, Egypt, and now India.

Armed with a powerful 30 mm chaingun, the Apache helicopters feature laser- and radar-guided Hellfire missiles for precision strikes and rocket pods capable of engaging multiple ground targets.

Apache helicopters: Check special features

The other features include Longbow radar mounted above the rotor, allowing the Apache to detect, track, and prioritise threats without direct exposure.

Notably, India had first acquired 22 Apache helicopters for the Indian Air Force under a 2015 agreement. The six new ones being inducted are for the Indian Army's Aviation Corps.

The Army Aviation Corps in March last year signed a contract for 25 new ALH helicopters.

In this regard, the ministry signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8,073.17 crore for the acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III for the Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs), marking a significant move towards indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

