India to receive first batch of Apache helicopters from US this month with eye on Pakistan border: Report The induction of these Apaches marks a major leap in modernising India’s battlefield assets, with their precision strike features, advanced sensors, and night-fighting capabilities proving to be a force multiplier.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is now shifting its focus towards boosting its combat readiness along the western border after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. In a significant step toward that goal, the long-awaited delivery of Apache attack helicopters seems to be finally on the horizon. Following a delay of more than 15 months, the first batch of Apache combat helicopters set be handed over to the Army Aviation Corps this month, India Today reported citing sources.

These state-of-the-art helicopters are expected to be deployed along the western front, enhancing the Army's strike capabilities and battlefield agility in the region. Over a year since it was officially raised, the Indian Army's first Apache squadron, based in Jodhpur, still awaits its key assets -- the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. Despite high expectations and strategic planning, the delivery of the much-anticipated helicopters from the United States has missed several deadlines, leaving the squadron grounded and in anticipation.

The delay stems from a $600 million deal signed in 2020 between India and the US for six Apache helicopters meant exclusively for the Army's Aviation Corps. Initially, the first batch of three helicopters was scheduled to arrive between May and June 2024, with the remaining three expected soon after. However, due to supply chain disruptions, the timeline was revised, and the expected delivery date was pushed to December 2024. Once inducted, the Apache AH-64E helicopters are expected to significantly bolster the Indian Army's offensive air capabilities along critical borders, especially in the western sector.