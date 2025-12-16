PM Modi conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour by PM Abiy Ahmed PM Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit, was received by his Ethiopian counterpart at the airport and accorded a warm and colourful welcome.

Addis Ababa:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia's highest honour, 'The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations.

PM Modi holds talks with his Ethiopian counterpart

Prime Minister Modi met his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, and held discussions on issues of bilateral and mutual interest. In a major decision, both leaders decided to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

The leaders discussed ways to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and investment, innovation and technology, education, defence, health, food security, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure. They also recalled age-old historical bonds between our two countries nurtured by strong people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Following the talks, both leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs in the following fields:

UN Peacekeeping Operations Training

Mutual Administrative Assistance in Custom Matters

Establishment of Data Centre at the Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

These MoUs will benefit people through improved services, smoother trade, and stronger public systems.

PM Abiy Ali drives PM Modi to hotel in a special gesture

PM Modi, who arrived from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace ahead of the talks.

In a warm and special gesture, the Ethiopian Prime Minister personally received PM Modi at the airport and extended a colourful welcome. In an unprecedented move, Abiy Ahmed himself drove Modi to the hotel.

During the journey, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian leader also took PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary.

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Ethiopia, PM Abiy Ali drives him to hotel in special gesture

Also Read: Jordan Crown Prince drives PM Modi to museum in his BMW in a special gesture