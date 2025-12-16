Jordan Crown Prince drives PM Modi to museum in his BMW in a special gesture Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II.

Amman:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a drive with Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II to a museum in Amman in a special gesture by the Jordanian monarch, who is the direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

The crown prince drove the prime to the Jordan Museum in his black BMW.

The Jordan Museum, situated in the Ras al-Ein district of Amman, is the country’s largest museum and houses some of its most important archaeological and historical artefacts.

Established in 2014, the museum chronicles the region’s civilisational journey from prehistoric times to the modern era.

Its collection includes animal bones dating back 1.5 million years, as well as the 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal lime plaster statues, which are regarded as among the oldest known statues in the world.

Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. This visit concludes on Tuesday. Jordan was the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

India-Jordan bilateral ties

India and Jordan on Monday inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship. PM Modi highlighted the substantive outcomes of his visit to Jordan, noting a "meaningful expansion" of cooperation between the two countries across sectors, including clean energy, water management, culture and digital innovation.

In a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Modi said these outcomes mark a "meaningful expansion" of the India-Jordan partnership.

Cooperation between India and Jordan in new and renewable energy "reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility", he said.

The Prime Minister said collaboration in water resources management and development would enable the two countries to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, aimed at ensuring long-term water security.

Later, addressing the India-Jordan Business Summit, PM Modi highlighted the sectors where the two nations can boost trade, business and investment linkages.

