We are here to build a long-term relationship, says PM Modi at India-Jordan business event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is Jordan's third-largest trading partner and that the two countries need to build a long-term relationship. "India is the third largest trading partner of Jordan. In the world of business, numbers have immense value. We are here not just to count numbers but to build a long-term relationship. There was a time when trade took place from Gujarat to Europe via Petra. We will need to revive our old links for our future prosperity," he said at the India-Jordan Business Meet.

Stressing that Jordan has emerged as a bridge which is helping to build cooperation with various regions under the leadership of King Abdullah II, PM Modi said he discussed with him in detail how to convert geography into opportunity and opportunity into growth.

World needs a new growth engine

"India's growth rate is above 8 per cent. This is a result of productivity, governance and innovation-driven policies. New doors of opportunities are opening for investors and businesses from Jordan. Today, the world needs a new growth engine and a trusted supply chain. India and Jordan together can play a significant role in fulfilling this demand...," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the two countries inked MoUs (memorandum of understandings) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship.

Bilateral trade between India, Jordan

PM Modi arrived in Jordan's capital, Amman, on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. Jordan is the first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion. Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

The Arab country is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction, and manufacturing.