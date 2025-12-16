Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad after IPL 2026 auction: Check defending champions' complete team RCB had most of their bases covered and made some smart picks during the IPL 2026 auction. RCB bought all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav and Jacob Duffy. Here is RCB's complete squad.

New Delhi:

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made some strong buys during the IPL 2026 auction to strengthen their squad further. The reigning champions kept their focus on all-rounders and also bolstered their bowling line-up further with some smart picks during the bidding war in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.

RCB entered the auction needing eight players and had Rs 16.40 crore in the bag. They bought former KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer at Rs 7 crore as he joins hands with his Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar, who led RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025. Iyer's IPL salary came down from Rs 23.75 crore to Rs 7 crore, a 70.52% drop from his previous salary.

Meanwhile, RCB also bought all-rounders Satvik Deswal (INR 30 lakh), Mangesh Yadav (INR 5.20 Cr) and took New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for Rs 2 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad:

Retentions: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal

Auction Buys: Venkatesh Iyer (INR 7 Cr), Satvik Deswal (INR 30 lakh), Mangesh Yadav (INR 5.20 Cr), Jacob Duffy (INR 2 Cr)