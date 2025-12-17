Yashasvi Jaiswal rushed to hospital after SMAT game for Mumbai, doctors advise rest: Report Even as the cricketing fraternity was busy with the IPL auction on Wednesday, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to the hospital after the match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was the last match of the tournament for Mumbai as they failed to qualify for the final.

Pune:

Even as the cricketing fraternity was intensely following the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering from stomach cramps, which intensified after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Pune.

According to an Indian Express journalist, Jaiswal was rushed to the Aditya Birla Hospital as his stomach cramps only got worse after Mumbai's match against Rajasthan at MCA Stadium in Pune. The left-handed batter was diagnosed with Acute gastroenteritis. He was also administered intravenous medication and underwent ultrasound (USG) and CT scans. The doctors have advised him to continue with his medication and take rest as well.

Mumbai knocked out of SMAT 2025-26

Meanwhile, Mumbai failed to qualify for the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy despite chasing down 217 runs to beat Rajasthan in their final Super League encounter. Jaiswal, reportedly, batted in visible discomfort during the match and scored only 15 runs in 16 deliveries with three fours to his name.

However, it was the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan that propelled Mumbai in the massive run chase. The latter played a special knock of 73 runs off just 22 balls at an unbelievable strike rate of 331.81 with six fours and seven sixes and also earned an IPL contract for the Chennai Super Kings at the auction. Rahane remained unbeaten on 72 off 41 balls as Mumbai won the match by three wickets.

As far as Jaiswal is concerned, he scored 145 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 168.6 in three matches for Mumbai in the tournament. He is not a part of the T20I team and has no immediate international assignments. This means the southpaw will get enough rest as advised by doctors before the ODI series against New Zealand which commences next month on January 11.

