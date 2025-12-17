Multi-vehicle collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar, three burnt alive, one critical The pickup vehicle rammed into other vehicles on the expressway, triggering a fire that quickly spread through the vehicle. All three of them were travelling in the vehicle and were trapped and burnt alive.

Alwar:

At least three people died in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar after a pickup vehicle caught fire following a collision with other vehicles. One person is said to be critical. The incident occurred late Tuesday night near the Reni police station area. The pickup vehicle was travelling from Delhi to Jaipur when it met with the accident. According to police, it rammed into other vehicles on the expressway, triggering a fire that quickly spread through the vehicle. All three of them were travelling in the vehicle and were trapped and burnt alive. The driver sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid and later referred to Jaipur due to his critical condition.

Alwar accident victims identified

Police have identified the deceased as Mohit, resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Deependra, resident of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh and Padam, resident of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver has been identified as Hanni, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

Police officials said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Delhi-Agra Expressway accident

This comes a day after, thirteen people died and 60 were injured after several vehicles caught fire on the Delhi–Agra Expressway in Mathura due to dense fog. The accident happened after seven buses and three cars collided with each other, leading to a massive fire.

The accident took place at around 4:00 am near Milestone 127 in the Baldev police station area. Senior officials, including the DM and SP, reached the spot soon after the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing. Teams from the police, fire department, NHAI, and SDRF are working to put out the fire.

Dense fog across North India

Dense fog across North India reduced visibility on many highways, leading to multiple serious accidents. On Monday, a major accident occurred on Highway 152D, also known as the Trans-Haryana Expressway, near Kharkara village in Rohtak district. Due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, several vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars collided with each other. At least two people were killed and 25 others were injured in the accident.

(Reported by Mudit Gaur)