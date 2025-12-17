Lionel Messi thanks fans for warm welcome during GOAT tour, hopes bright football future for India Lionel Messi departed from India on Wednesday after visiting Vantara, concluding his GOAT tour. After the end of the tour, he thanked the fans for warm welcome across four cities and also hoped that football has a bright future in India.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi thrilled the football fans in India during his GOAT tour that ended on Wednesday (December 16) after he visited Vantara. Millions flocked in to catch a glimpse of the football star in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Apart from the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Messi's India tour was memorable as he acknowledged the love and support of the fans as well.

He took to Instagram to recall his visit to India and expressed his gratitude while also hoping that football has a bright future in India. "Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India," Messi wrote in his Instagram post.

We will be back to visit India, says Messi

Lionel Messi also posted a video in his Instagram post and stated that it was a great experience for him and his Inter Miami teammates - Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul - to visit India over the last few days. "First of all, I’d like to thank India for all the love they’ve shown over the past few days. It was a great experience for us to be able to share.

"It was intense and short, but it was beautiful to receive all the love. I already knew it was coming but to receive it in the first place was amazing. It’s crazy what they have done for us over the last few daysWe’ll take all the love and we’ll be back. Hopefully, one day we’ll be able to play a game, but, we will be back to visit India," the Argentine legend said.