Five shooters of Bishnoi–Harry Boxer gang nabbed in major operation by Delhi Police Special Cell

New Delhi:

As many as five shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang were arrested in a major operation by Delhi Police Special Cell. They also include the killers of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, who was shot dead in Chandigarh gang war earlier this month.

These arrested individuals are contract killers and have carried out several sensational murders.

The arrested gang members were also allegedly involved in the murders of national kabaddi player Sonu Nolta and Lion Bar & Restaurant owner Ashu Mahajan.

According to the police, the accused were wanted in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and had been on the run for a long time.

Inderpreet ‘Perry’ shot dead in Chandigarh

Gangster Inderpreet Singh, also known as Perry, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in a shooting on December 2 in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. The attackers, who arrived in a Kia vehicle, opened fire on him and fled the scene immediately.

Police officials indicated that the attack was likely linked to ongoing gang rivalries. Authorities launched a manhunt, setting up checkpoints across the city and at border entry points to apprehend the suspects.

The shooting occurred around 8 pm, targeting Perry, a resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, who was hit five times. Sources revealed that Perry and Lawrence Bishnoi were college friends and had previously been involved with the student organization SOPU. Perry also had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Chandigarh.

According to officials, three men in a car pursued Perry, intercepted him, and opened fire before escaping.

Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Shortly after the killing, a post surfaced on social media claiming responsibility for the murder. The message was issued in the name of Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Harman Sandhu—all linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“We—Arzu Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, Shubham Lonkar, and Harman Sandhu—have begun a new war today. We take responsibility for the killing of Inderpreet Perry in Chandigarh Sector‑26. He was a traitor to our group. He used to extort money from clubs by using the names of ‘Goldy’ or ‘Rohit’. That is why he was eliminated,” the post read.