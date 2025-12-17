Joe Burns, former Australia batter, left out of Italy’s T20 World Cup squad despite influential role Joe Burns will not play for Italy at the 2026 T20 World Cup after no contract agreement was reached. Despite leading Italy to qualification, he misses out as Wayne Madsen is named captain, with the board prioritising stability and continuity.

Milan:

Former Australia opener Joe Burns will not feature for Italy at the 2026 T20 World Cup after the national board confirmed that no agreement was finalised between the player and the federation. The decision brings an abrupt end to a short but influential international chapter for Burns, who had captained Italy during their qualification campaign.

The Italian Cricket Federation released a statement on Wednesday clarifying the circumstances behind his omission and outlining a shift in leadership ahead of the tournament.

“The Federation can also confirm that Joe Burns will not be selected as part of Italy’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Although preliminary exchanges of availability took place in recent weeks, a full agreement was never reached and consequently, a formal contract was not signed. At the same time, internal technical and organisational evaluations led to the selection of Wayne Madsen as captain," the statement said.

“This decision responds to the need to ensure stability, harmony, and continuity for the team, elements deemed to be priorities over short-term objectives. These considerations were made solely in the interest of the national team's preparation and serenity ahead of this historic event. The Federation wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Joe Burns for his service to Italian cricket, both as a player and as captain,” it further read.

Burn’s impact in Italy colours

Burns, who played 23 Tests and six ODIs for Australia between 2014 and 2020, relocated to Italy in 2024 at the age of 34. Through his mother’s heritage, he qualified to represent the country and described the move as deeply personal following the death of his brother. "I am so proud to represent Italy on our path to the 2026 World Cup"

On the field, Burns played a central role in Italy’s breakthrough qualification. After debuting in the Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier in 2024, he led the side to the final of the Europe Region Final, sealing their first appearance at a senior men’s World Cup. Across eight T20 internationals, he scored 271 runs, including an unbeaten century, at an average of 45.16.

With Burns unavailable, Italy have turned to Madsen to lead the side at the tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting in February 2026. The 41-year-old Derbyshire veteran made his Italy debut in 2023 and has extensive experience in domestic T20 cricket, alongside a unique sporting background that includes representing South Africa in international hockey.