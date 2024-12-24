MG Cyberster India specifications revealed to features 77kWh battery pack

Follow us on Image Source : MG MG Cyberster

JSW MG Motor India is set to introduce the MG Cyberster, an exciting new electric sports car, in India in January 2025. The company has shared some important details about this vehicle. The Cyberster will be the first model under a new brand called ‘MG Select,’ which has just been launched. MG Select stores will not only sell the car but also offer services, creating a unique look and feel in their showrooms and marketing materials.

MG Cyberster Specifications

The MG Cyberster is powered by a 77kWh battery pack (110mm thickness) and features two oil-cooled motors mounted on each axle, providing an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. This powertrain delivers 510hp and 725Nm of peak torque, with a claimed acceleration time of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. MG reports a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge (based on the CLTC cycle).

To enhance traction and stability, the MG Cyberster is equipped with a front double wishbone suspension and a rear five-link independent suspension. High-speed stability is further supported by a balanced 50:50 front and rear weight distribution. Based on market reception, JSW MG may consider introducing a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of the Cyberster in India in the future.

MG Cyberster Design

The design of the Cyberster is inspired by the MG B Roadster from the 1960s and features a soft-top, two-seater configuration. It includes scissor doors equipped with dual radar sensors and an anti-pinch mechanism for safety. Regulatory filings indicate that the vehicle's wheels will range between 19 and 20 inches, contributing to its sporty appearance. The design showcases pronounced rear haunches and side skirts, with a connected LED strip at the rear that spans the vehicle’s width, flanked by left- and right-arrow-shaped tail lights and an aggressive split diffuser.

MG Select Retail Channel

MG Select is dedicated to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which include electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrids. This retail channel will initially introduce four new products that will be assembled locally. The Select outlet will focus on entry-luxury models and will operate as a standalone facility equipped with workshops. MG plans to open 12 Select experience centers across India in the first phase, with a gradual expansion to Tier 2 cities.

