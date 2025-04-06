Jammu and Kashmir: 10-year-old dies in Tral seminary fire, six injured, CM Abdullah orders fire safety audit Police officials stated that firefighters and emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

A tragic fire broke out on Sunday in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of a 10-year-old student and injuring six others. The fire occurred at the Hamdan Darul Uloom seminary in Tral, where Yasir Ahmad Gaggi, a young boy, died due to suffocation, while six other individuals suffered burn injuries.

According to police officials, the fire was brought under control by firefighters and emergency personnel, who rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The deceased, identified as Yasir Ahmad, was the son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Karmulla village in Tral. Six other students, who were also injured in the fire, have been transferred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for further treatment. The seminary is located in the densely populated area of Tral Balla, and fire extinguishers from the Fire and Emergency Services, along with the swift actions of locals and firemen, prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

Following the incident, the locals of Tral have demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. Police have taken cognizance and have initiated a probe into the matter.

Chief Minister orders fire safety audit

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced a fire safety audit for all vital institutions in the Tral area. On his official social media handle, he posted, "Despite swift action, we sadly lost one young boy. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The injured students are receiving the best care. Immediate relief has been extended, and my office is in touch with the authorities. Fire safety audits of all vital institutions in the area will be conducted."

Previous fires in Jammu and Kashmir

This fire incident follows a series of devastating fires in the region. In March, a major fire broke out in Srinagar’s Shahidganj area, destroying several residential homes. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing at least five houses before emergency services could intervene. Authorities have registered a case to investigate the cause of the fire.

Similarly, in Anantnag district, a fierce fire destroyed more than 20 homes, displacing around three dozen families. The fire, which began in a house in the Ghazi Nag area of Kadipora, spread quickly due to explosions in gas cylinders, exacerbating the damage.

Authorities in both cases are continuing to investigate the causes behind these devastating fires.