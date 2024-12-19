Kia Syros launched in India with ADAS, 30-inch displays

Follow us on Image Source : KIA/X Kia Syros

Kia has introduced its new compact SUV, the Kia Syros, expanding its offerings in the sub-4 metre category following the Sonet. The Syros features a design language reminiscent of Kia's electric vehicle lineup, including the EV9. The SUV is currently available with both petrol and diesel engine options, with plans for an all-electric variant to be launched later. Below are the key details regarding the Kia Syros.

Kia Syros India Price and Availability

Kia Syros will be open for bookings starting January 3, and the automaker will announce the prices in February.

Kia Syros Design

The Syros exhibits a design influenced by global Kia EVs such as the EV9 and EV3. It features a boxy and upright front with vertically stacked headlamps positioned at the edges of the bumper. The design includes three LED projector units and a distinctive LED daytime running lamp. The upper part of the front end is sealed off, with air intakes located in a blacked-out area below, complemented by contrasting silver trim.

Among its notable features is a tallboy design evident in its profile. The SUV has blacked-out A-, C-, and D-pillars combined with body-coloured B-pillars, creating a window line similar to that of the Skoda Yeti. Other design elements include plastic cladding over the wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles, a unique kink in the rear window line, and alloy wheels with a three-petal design measuring up to 17 inches on the top trim. At the rear, it includes high-mounted L-shaped tail-lamps surrounding the rear windscreen and a two-tone finish for the rear bumper.

Kia Syros Dimensions and Colours

The Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. Compared to the Sonet, it is 10 mm wider and 55 mm taller, with a wheelbase increase of 50 mm. The boot capacity is rated at 465 litres, an increase from the Sonet's 385 litres.

Eight color options are available: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

Kia Syros Interior and Features

The interior features a new dashboard design that includes dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, complemented by a 5-inch screen for climate control, totaling a 30-inch display. The two-spoke steering wheel is inspired by the EV3 and includes a center console with a wireless charging pad. The dashboard features physical switches for HVAC controls, concealed air vents, and ambient lighting.

The Syros is equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over-the-air updates for the infotainment system, in-car connectivity technology, ventilated seats for all passengers, reclining and sliding second-row seats with a center armrest, a 60:40 split-folding function, a powered driver's seat, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Kia Syros Engine and Gearbox Specs

The Syros offers two engine options: a 120 hp, 172 Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, and a 116 hp, 250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Higher-spec automatic variants include paddle shifters. The Syros is among the few sub-4-metre SUVs to offer a diesel engine option.

Kia Syros Variants

The Syros will be available in four trims: HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and HTX+(O). Details regarding the features included in each trim have yet to be revealed, though the top-spec HTX+(O) is expected to include the complete range of features mentioned.

ALSO READ: New Skoda Kodiaq to make Indian debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025