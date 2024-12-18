New Skoda Kodiaq to make Indian debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

Follow us on Image Source : SKODA New Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda is gearing up to introduce a new SUV in India, with the all-new Kodiaq set to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Show in New Delhi starting January 17. The market launch is expected to take place in the April to June quarter of 2025.

Skoda India has rolled out several units of the new Kodiaq for testing on Indian roads, leading to numerous sightings that have unveiled key details about the upcoming SUV. It will be available in at least two trim levels, a reduction from the three trims offered by the outgoing model, with only the top-spec L&K version remaining until the end of its lifecycle.

New Skoda Kodiaq engine

Like its predecessor, the new Kodiaq will come equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission and a 4X4 setup.

New Skoda Kodiaq design

The second-generation Kodiaq is slightly larger than the previous version, providing extra interior space and a bigger boot. Additionally, it is also expected to come in a 7-seater configuration, catering specifically to the Indian market.

New Skoda Kodiaq features

Interior features are said to include a 13-inch infotainment display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and the innovative Smart Dial setup with customizable color displays.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is also preparing to launch a new electric SUV in India, which will be the highly anticipated electric version of the popular Creta. The Creta EV is scheduled to debut on January 17, coinciding with the first day of the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. It will be showcased alongside Hyundai's Ioniq 9 EV, providing a glimpse into the brand's electric future.

The Hyundai Creta EV is set to enter a competitive market, facing off against Mahindra's recently unveiled BE 6e (which may be renamed to BE 6), the Tata Curvv EV, the MG ZS EV, and the forthcoming Maruti-born electric SUV, the e Vitara, which will also be revealed at the same event.

