Skoda Kylaq flies off shelves, gets 10,000 bookings in 10 days

Skoda Auto India recently released the official price list for the Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV and has begun accepting bookings. Within 10 days of opening bookings, the company reported receiving 10,000 orders for the new SUV. Additionally, bookings for the entry-level Kylaq Classic variant have been halted as it is already sold out.

Skoda Kylaq india price

The Kylaq is available in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. The pricing is as follows: the entry-level Classic trim is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, the Signature MT at Rs 9.59 lakh, the AT variant at Rs 10.59 lakh, the Signature Plus MT at Rs 11.40 lakh, the AT variant at Rs 12.40 lakh, and the top-of-the-line Prestige trim at Rs 13.35 lakh, with the AT trim priced at Rs 14.4 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq features

In terms of features, the Kylaq includes an 8.0-inch fully digital cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car technology, powered front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a six-speaker Canton sound system. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Skoda Kylaq engine

Regarding the engine and transmission, the Kylaq is equipped with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that generates 115 hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed torque converter and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Kylaq is built on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform and has an overall length of less than four meters. The vehicle measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width, 1,575 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,566 mm and a ground clearance of 189 mm. It is positioned to compete with established rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

