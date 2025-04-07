Bengaluru woman's molestation: Karnataka minister says 'such incidents happen in big cities', sparks outrage Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has faced backlash for his remark on a recent molestation case in Bengaluru, where he said such incidents "tend to happen in big cities." The comment was made following the April 3 molestation of a woman in Bharati Layout, Suddaguntepalya, caught on CCTV.

Bengaluru molestation case​: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has drawn sharp criticism for downplaying a recent molestation incident in Bengaluru, stating that "such incidents tend to happen in big cities." The comment came after CCTV footage surfaced showing a woman being molested on a deserted street in Bharati Layout, Suddaguntepalya, in the early hours of April 3. The video shows a man forcibly pushing a woman against a wall before fleeing the scene, as another woman walks beside her.

Reacting to the incident, Parameshwara told reporters, "Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling." The statement has triggered widespread outrage, with critics accusing the minister of trivialising sexual violence and failing to acknowledge the gravity of the crime.

The Bengaluru Police registered a suo motu case after reviewing the CCTV footage. DCP Southeast Sarah Fathima said an FIR was registered under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering offences related to stalking and sexual harassment. "A probe is underway, and we are trying to trace the victim to file a formal complaint," she said.

The incident has sparked demands for more proactive policing and stricter accountability in cases of violence against women in the city.

(With ANI inputs)