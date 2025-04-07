From Harshad Mehta scam to COVID-19 pandemic: A look at 5 biggest crashes in India's stock market history Share Market Crash Today: Meanwhile, India VIX – which measures the expected volatility of the Nifty 50 – has surged 56.50 per cent to 21.53, suggesting investors are bracing for high volatility.

Share Market Crash Today: The Indian markets witnessed a bloodbath in stock indices amid a sharp fall in global equities. The Sensex and Nifty crashed over 5 per cent in the early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points, or 5.06 per cent, to 21,743.65 – one of the highest falls in 12 months. Similarly, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points, or 5.22 per cent, to 71,425.01 in early trade.

Meanwhile, India VIX – which measures the expected volatility of the Nifty 50 – has surged 56.50 per cent to 21.53, suggesting investors are bracing for high volatility. All the Sensex firms were trading lower. Tata Steel and Tata Motors dropped over 10 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big laggards.

As markets trade amid uncertainty because of US President Donald Trump's unprecedented tariff on imports, let's have a look at some of the top single biggest stock market crashes in India’s financial market history.

1. Harshad Mehta Scam Crash (1992): This was the first time when India's stock market faced major turmoil. The market recorded its biggest single-day fall on April 28, 1992, with the Sensex falling 570 points, or 12.7 per cent.

2. Ketan Parekh Scam Crash (2001): The Sensex dropped 176 points, or 4.13 per cent, on March 2, 2021, after another manipulation scandal involving broker Ketan Parekh.

3. Election Shock Crash (2004): On May 17, 2024, the Sensex dipped 11.1 per cent after the unexpected victory of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

4. Global Financial Crisis Crash (2008): The Sensex tanked 1,408 points, or 7.4 per cent, on January 21, 2008, amid fears of a global recession and sell-offs by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crash (2020): The Sensex crashed 3,935 points, or 13.2 per cent, on March 23, 2020, amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The announcement of a nationwide lockdown had triggered fear among investors and the common man.