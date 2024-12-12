Toyota Urban Cruiser EV debuts as sister model to Maruti eVitara

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

A year after Toyota showcased the Urban SUV concept based on the Maruti eVX, the company has finally revealed the finished version, called the Urban Cruiser EV. While it features many elements from the initial concept, this new model is slightly smaller and shares a lot of similarities with the recently launched Suzuki e Vitara, which will be sold under the Maruti brand in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design and Size

The Urban Cruiser EV has undergone some design changes compared to the concept version. The grille and headlights are thinner, although not as sleek, and the front bumper has a more rounded look. Most of the side features from the concept remain intact, and the vehicle includes black plastic cladding that enhances its SUV style. The Urban Cruiser EV will come with either 18-inch or 19-inch wheels designed for efficiency, and it also has rear door handles cleverly tucked into the C-pillar, similar to the e Vitara. At the back, the tail lights are longer but more understated, and the design includes a roof spoiler and a sturdy rear bumper, showing a strong resemblance to the e Vitara. Buyers can choose from a range of colors, including two-tone options with contrasting black roofs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Battery and Performance

The Urban Cruiser EV shares several parts with the Suzuki e Vitara, including its basic structure, battery options, and motors. It comes with lithium batteries available in two sizes: 49kWh and 61kWh. The model with the smaller battery has a motor on the front axle that delivers 144 horsepower, while the larger battery version offers 174 horsepower with the same amount of torque.

There will also be an all-wheel-drive (AWD) model available with the larger battery, featuring an extra rear motor for better performance, giving it a combined power of 184 horsepower and 300Nm of torque. This AWD version includes features like hill descent control and a 'Trail Mode' for better handling on rough roads.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Interior Features

Inside, the Urban Cruiser EV is quite similar to the e Vitara, with a modern dashboard layout, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster along with an infotainment touchscreen. Notable features include an electronic parking brake, multiple driving modes, single-zone automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher trims are expected to offer upgrades like powered driver’s seat adjustment, a premium JBL audio system, and a sunroof. The rear seats can slide and recline, and they have a split-folding option for extra versatility.

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser EV will likely include a 360-degree camera and a suite of advanced driving assistance features, such as pre-collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alerts. It is anticipated that six airbags will come standard, similar to the Maruti model it’s based on.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: India launch

Although Toyota hasn’t announced an official launch date for the Urban Cruiser EV in India, it is expected to be introduced sometime in 2025. While it will be manufactured in India at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat, the vehicle will make its first public appearance at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show starting on January 10.

ALSO READ: New Toyota Camry debuts in India starting at Rs 48 lakh