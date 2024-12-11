New Toyota Camry debuts in India starting at Rs 48 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New Toyota Camry

Toyota has just introduced the ninth-generation Camry in India, with a starting price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). This elegant sedan first made its appearance in other countries over a year ago and features a fuel-efficient petrol-hybrid engine, which is one of its standout features. Toyota has confirmed that deliveries of the new Camry will start right away.

New Toyota Camry India price

The latest Camry is a bit more expensive than the previous model, which was priced at Rs 46.17 lakh, marking an increase of Rs 1.83 lakh. However, it is still more affordable than its main competitor, the Skoda Superb, which costs Rs 54 lakh.

New Toyota Camry design and platform

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is constructed on the TNGA-K platform and showcases a distinctive exterior design that features Toyota’s "hammerhead" styling. This design includes a sharp nose, sleek LED headlamps, and daytime running lights. The narrow grille connects the headlights, while the repositioned ‘T’ logo and bumpers reflect a shape reminiscent of Lexus vehicles. Additional exterior highlights include a bold character line running along the side, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, and fresh C-shaped LED tail-lamps.

New Toyota Camry feature

Inside, the Camry boasts a revamped dashboard, complete with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a matching 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, compatible with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For audio enthusiasts, it features a nine-speaker JBL sound system, a 10-inch head-up display, and digital key functionality. The rear seats offer reclining and ventilation options, easily controlled through a center console for added convenience.

For front-seat comfort, the Camry provides ventilated 10-way powered seats, three-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof with a retractable sunshade. On the safety front, the vehicle is equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 suite, which incorporates an advanced autonomous driving assistance system (ADAS). This system includes features like pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, radar-based cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and automatic high beams. Additional safety measures comprise nine airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

New Toyota Camry engine

Under the hood, the new Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota's fifth-generation Hybrid System (THS 5), delivering a total output of 230 horsepower—a 12-horsepower increase over the previous model. Fuel efficiency has reportedly improved by an impressive 30 percent. Similar to other hybrids in the lineup, the Camry uses an eCVT gearbox. Toyota manufactures the Camry in India through the CKD route, continuing a practice established since the seventh generation was launched in 2013, with assembly taking place at its facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

