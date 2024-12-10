New Honda Amaze to offer CNG option to buyers but there is a twist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New Honda Amaze

Honda has just introduced the new generation of the Amaze, but it doesn’t come with a factory-installed CNG kit like its previous model. Instead, customers can have a CNG kit added at the dealership after purchase.

Here’s how the process works:

The Amaze will be available from the factory only with a petrol engine, unlike competitors like the new Dzire, which offers a factory-fitted CNG option. To help with CNG conversions, Honda has partnered with local approved CNG conversion facilities, allowing dealerships to facilitate the process for customers.

If you want your Honda Amaze to run on both petrol and CNG, you will first need to buy the petrol version and then have it converted at the dealership. Most Honda dealerships have already set up partnerships with these approved facilities, as they offered similar conversions for the earlier Amaze model.

Even though the CNG conversion isn’t done directly at the factory, your vehicle will still be covered by the manufacturer’s warranties. The conversion typically costs around Rs 1 lakh, but the exact price can vary depending on local taxes. To keep the factory warranty intact, buyers must fill out some extra paperwork at the dealership once the conversion is complete. After that, the dealership will take the vehicle back to the RTO to officially change its fuel type to petrol-CNG.

As for the performance, the Amaze features a 90hp 1.2-litre petrol engine, but keep in mind that you might notice a slight drop in power after the CNG conversion, which is common with CNG vehicles. This conversion is only available for the manual version of the Amaze.

In terms of pricing, the new Honda Amaze starts at Rs 8 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top model. Test drives will begin next week, and deliveries are expected to start by the end of the month.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor India to boost EV infrastructure, plans to install 600 EV fast chargers in 7 years