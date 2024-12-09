Hyundai Motor India to boost EV infrastructure, plans to install 600 EV fast chargers in 7 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hyundai EV charging station

Hyundai Motor India plans to install around 600 electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations across the country over the next seven years. By the end of December 2024, they aim to have about 50 of these charging stations up and running.

Jae Wan Ryu, a senior official at Hyundai, noted that the EV market is expected to grow significantly by 2030. Research has shown that many potential EV drivers are hesitant to take long trips on highways because they worry about finding charging stations along the way. To address this concern, Hyundai is actively setting up fast chargers on important highways and in major cities.

So far, Hyundai's network has supported about 50,000 charging sessions, providing energy to more than 10,000 customers, both Hyundai and non-Hyundai EV owners. The company has also partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 EV charging stations across the state by 2027, with 10 stations set to be operational within 2024.

In Tamil Nadu, all EV drivers can easily access these charging stations at any time through the myHyundai app. Currently, three stations are already available in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai. The app also features an option called 'EV Charge,' which allows users to find over 10,000 EV charging points all over the country.

Hyundai has set up charging stations in major cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. They’ve also created a network along key highways, including routes between Delhi and Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur, Hyderabad and Vijayawada, Mumbai and Pune, Mumbai and Surat, Bengaluru and Pune, and Pune and Kolhapur, making it easier for EV drivers to charge their vehicles on the go.

In other news, Mahindra has recently announced its intention to pursue legal action regarding the name "BE 6e," which belongs to its new electric SUV line, due to concerns raised by Indigo, the airline company. The automaker plans to take the dispute to court for an official resolution. In the meantime, it has opted to simplify the name of its electric SUV to "BE 6."

