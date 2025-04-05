Ben Sears, Daryl Mitchell create history for New Zealand as Kiwis sweep Pakistan 3-0 in ODI series Ben Sears starred with another five-wicket haul as he won the Player of the Series award in New Zealand's 3-0 ODI sweep over Pakistan. Sears has achieved something that even the likes of Shane Bond and Daniel Vettori have not done in the past.

Ben Sears and Daryl Mitchell etched their names into the history books as New Zealand registered a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Pakistan with their win in the third match on Saturday, April 5. Led by strong contributions in the batting and then another five-wicket haul by Sears, the Kiwis defeated the Men in Green in the curtailed match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell contributed well with the bat as he made 43 from 53 balls, while opener Rhys Mariu and captain Michael Bracewell hit half-centuries. During his stroke-filled knock, Mitchell breached the 2000-run mark in ODIs and has become the fastest Kiwi batter to reach the milestone.

The 33-year-old Kiwi all-rounder took only 47 innings to score 2000 runs in the format, breaking the record of former batter Andrew Jones, who had breached the mark in 52 innings in 1991. Kane Williamson is now the third-fastest Kiwi man to reach the 2000-run mark as the former Kiwi skipper needed 54 innings to touch the mark.

Mitchell is joint-eighth fastest overall in the list, which is led by India's Shubman Gill, who touched the 2000-run mark in only 38 outings.

Sears achieves historic milestone

Meanwhile, pacer Ben Sears has also achieved a historic milestone during the third ODI. Sears, who took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI against the Mohammad Rizwan-led side, took another five-wicket haul in the third contest.

He has become the first New Zealand player to take back-to-back fifers in ODI cricket, achieving something that the likes of Shane Bond and Daniel Vettori have not achieved either.

Coming to the match, New Zealand put up 264/8 on the board after being inserted. Mariu, who made his debut in the second ODI, hit his maiden half-century as he carried the team past 100. Mitchell, Tim Seifert and Bracewell did the damage in the middle and death overs. The match was reduced to 42-over per side due to the delayed start owing to the wet outfield.

Pakistan were in the game despite losing Imam-ul-Haq to concussion, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam took them off to a strong start with Babar getting yet another fifty. Imam's concussion substitute, Usman Khan, could not perform well as he was dismissed for 12. Captain Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir and Naseem Shah kept the visitors in the game; however, with the required rate going past 10, Pakistan crumbled and lost their way to get bowled out for 221 and lost by 43 runs.