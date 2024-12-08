Mahindra challenges Indigo's trademark claim, meanwhile names electric SUV 'BE 6'

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra recently announced that it will take legal action over the name "BE 6e," which is part of its new line of electric SUVs, in response to concerns raised by Indigo, the airline company. The automaker plans to officially address the dispute in court. Meanwhile, it has decided to simplify the name of its electric SUV to "BE 6."

The BE 6e and another electric SUV, the XEV 9e, were unveiled by Mahindra on November 26. The company has applied for a trademark for the name "BE 6e" related to vehicles, stating that "BE" stands for a "born electric" platform, and it is already registered under vehicle classifications.

Indigo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has expressed worries about Mahindra’s use of the name "6E." However, Mahindra clarified that its name "BE 6e" differs significantly from Indigo's "6E," which is associated with an airline, reducing any chances for confusion. Mahindra believes the design and branding make their product distinct and do not see a reason for conflict. They also pointed out that in the past, Tata Motors had similar concerns with the IndiGo name, yet InterGlobe continues to use it.

Mahindra feels that it's unproductive for two large companies in India to be in conflict over naming issues, especially when they should be supporting each other's growth. To avoid distractions, they chose to promote their new SUV simply as "BE 6."

The company insists that Indigo's claims are unfounded and warns that if they aren't challenged, it could lead to unfair control over short names and abbreviations, which could impact various businesses across different industries. Mahindra remains determined to fight for the right to use the name BE 6e in court.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially announced a forthcoming increase in the prices of its automobiles, set to take effect in January 2025. The anticipated price hike will be up to 4 percent, with variations depending on the specific model of the vehicle. The company has indicated that this decision is a response to the rising costs associated with materials and operational expenses.

Inputs from ANI