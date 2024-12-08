Sunday, December 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Auto
  4. Mahindra challenges Indigo's trademark claim, meanwhile names electric SUV 'BE 6'

Mahindra challenges Indigo's trademark claim, meanwhile names electric SUV 'BE 6'

Mahindra launched two electric SUVs on November 26. One of these SUVs was named BE 6E. Indigo objected to '6E.' Mahindra has decided to challenge this claim in court. Meanwhile, it has renamed its SUV to BE 6.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Dec 08, 2024 14:46 IST, Updated : Dec 08, 2024 14:46 IST
Mahindra BE 6
Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra recently announced that it will take legal action over the name "BE 6e," which is part of its new line of electric SUVs, in response to concerns raised by Indigo, the airline company. The automaker plans to officially address the dispute in court. Meanwhile, it has decided to simplify the name of its electric SUV to "BE 6."

The BE 6e and another electric SUV, the XEV 9e, were unveiled by Mahindra on November 26. The company has applied for a trademark for the name "BE 6e" related to vehicles, stating that "BE" stands for a "born electric" platform, and it is already registered under vehicle classifications.

Indigo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has expressed worries about Mahindra’s use of the name "6E." However, Mahindra clarified that its name "BE 6e" differs significantly from Indigo's "6E," which is associated with an airline, reducing any chances for confusion. Mahindra believes the design and branding make their product distinct and do not see a reason for conflict. They also pointed out that in the past, Tata Motors had similar concerns with the IndiGo name, yet InterGlobe continues to use it.

Mahindra feels that it's unproductive for two large companies in India to be in conflict over naming issues, especially when they should be supporting each other's growth. To avoid distractions, they chose to promote their new SUV simply as "BE 6."

The company insists that Indigo's claims are unfounded and warns that if they aren't challenged, it could lead to unfair control over short names and abbreviations, which could impact various businesses across different industries. Mahindra remains determined to fight for the right to use the name BE 6e in court.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially announced a forthcoming increase in the prices of its automobiles, set to take effect in January 2025. The anticipated price hike will be up to 4 percent, with variations depending on the specific model of the vehicle. The company has indicated that this decision is a response to the rising costs associated with materials and operational expenses.

ALSO READ: Bajaj to unveil next gen Chetak electric scooter on December 20

Inputs from ANI

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Auto

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Auto News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement