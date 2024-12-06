Bajaj to unveil next gen Chetak electric scooter on December 20

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bajaj Chetak electric scooter

Bajaj introduced the electric Chetak scooter in 2020. Although it faced challenges initially, it gained significant popularity starting in 2023 and is now competing for the second position in the electric two-wheeler market. The company has announced that a major update for the Chetak will be launched on December 20.

The update aims to enhance the scooter's practicality for daily use. Competing models, such as the Ather Rizta, Ola S1, and TVS iQube, offer larger storage spaces, prompting Bajaj to improve the Chetak's storage capacity. This has led to a redesign of the scooter's structure, with the battery relocated underneath the foot area to create more storage space.

This new configuration may also allow for a slightly larger battery, potentially increasing the scooter's range. The current range for the Chetak is approximately 123 to 137 kilometers, depending on the model, and any increase is expected to be modest. The overall aesthetic of the scooter is likely to remain consistent, as the existing design has received positive feedback from a wide range of customers. While new color options may be introduced, significant visual changes are not anticipated.

The updated Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to be available around mid-December, with prices projected to be comparable to the current models, which range from Rs 96,000 to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other news, Jaguar, the British car manufacturer owned by Tata Motors, introduced a new electric concept car called the Type 00 (pronounced Type Zero Zero) last night. This development represents a significant shift for the company as it explores a different style of car design. The Type 00 features a distinctive boxy shape, sleek headlights, and large wheels, differentiating it from Jaguar’s traditional sporty cars and SUVs.

According to CNBC, Jaguar plans to produce several new electric vehicles in the coming years, including a four-door GT car expected to debut next year, which will share similarities with this concept car.

